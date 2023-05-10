Boss of Britain's John Lewis wins confidence vote

The governing body of employee-owned British retailer John Lewis Partnership on Wednesday gave its boss a confidence vote despite her move to consider bringing in outside investment to the group.

"The (partnership) Council voted in support of the Chairman (Sharon White) to progress the Partnership in relation to its purpose, principles and rules," Chris Earnshaw, President, Partnership Council said in a statement.

