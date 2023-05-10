Left Menu

Our talks centred around forming united opposition: Nitish after meeting J'khand CM Hemant Soren

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren here and said their talks centred around forming a united opposition to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:44 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren here and said their talks centred around forming a ''united opposition'' to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kumar along with deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a discussion with Soren for around one hour at the latter's residence here.

''Our talks centred around forming a united opposition and the result of the discussion will be visible in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

''We will oppose attempts by the Centre to make changes in history. We will also restore Hindu-Muslim unity,'' Kumar, the JD(U) leader, said. The meeting is seen as part of Kumar's efforts to bring all non-NDA parties together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bihar CM, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has toured many places and met political leaders of various hues as part of his "opposition unity drive".

Kumar on Tuesday called on Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar and held a discussion with him for more than an hour.

Recently, he also held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Kumar and Yadav had in April met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and pledged to bring all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP.

The JD(U) leader, also held meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury among others.

Kumar has been maintaining that he had "no prime ministerial ambitions" but said he was looking forward to play a "positive" role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

