Rajasthan polls still 8 months away but PM has already got into election mode: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has already got into an election mode even though Assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state are nearly eight months away, and maintained it was not fair to say nothing happened in road and rail infrastructure under previous governments. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he avoided a direct reply to PM's comments on infighting in the Rajasthan Congress made during his visit to the desert state earlier in the day.

The senior Congress leader was in Pune to attend a programme organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth University.

During his visit to Rajasthan, Modi and Gehlot shared the dais at an event in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara town from where various projects were launched. Later at a rally in Abu Road, the PM took a dig over infighting in the ruling party, saying the ''chief minister does not have faith in his MLAs'' and they also don't trust him. Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of Congress's politics of selfishness.

Asked about the comments on infighting in the Congress, Gehlot said Modi has started campaigning now whereas Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due only by the year-end.

''After becoming Prime Minister, he and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah always remain in an election mode. Elections in Rajasthan are due after eight months but today he came from Karnataka (where voting took place on May 10) and immediately got into an election mode,'' he said.

The CM said Modi delivered a speech in his presence at a government programme but he could have avoided certain comments.

''I have tweeted about it. But this tradition is not good (to say) that nothing happened in the country (in the past) and that developments in roads and railways are happening today (under BJP government at the Centre). The situation became strange as it was a government programme and I went there as per protocol. In my presence, he spoke some things which could have been avoided,'' Gehlot said. The Congress veteran expressed confidence his party will win the Karnataka Assembly elections with a huge margin when results are declared on May 13.

He asserted the Congress will retain power in Rajasthan as his government has provided good administration in the last five years.

''In Rajasthan also we will win the elections as in the last five years we have given good governance. Whatever he (Modi) said in his speech (during Rajasthan visit) was hearsay based on inputs from his party leaders,'' Gehlot added.

''Our (welfare and development) schemes are being adopted by other states. I went to Karnataka where several of our schemes have been included in manifestos. Gradually every state will emulate our schemes,'' he said.

The Congress leader stated that India can become a 'vishwaguru' (guide of world) only if it takes care of every family and brings them under social security net.

''We will become a 'vishwaguru' only when we take care of every family. When a labourer becomes old, and if his children are not cable to look after him, the government should step in and look after him,'' he said.

Gehlot said former PM Manmohan Singh enacted some landmark legislations (during his term in 2004-14) and his successor Modi should follow him and bring laws like Right to Social Security Act and Right to Health Act.

To a question related to his party colleague and detractor Sachin Pilot, the Congress leader avoided a direct reply and said his government's focus was to bring down inflation.

''We have 10 schemes which are running in the state and these schemes will reduce the burden of inflation on people. People are very happy,'' Gehlot said.

