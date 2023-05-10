Left Menu

Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya meets Maharashtra Guv, seeks Lokayukta probe into 'scams' in BMC projects

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:31 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and sought an investigation into "scams" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) related to roads, gravel monopoly and purchase of street furniture through Lokayukta.

The former environment minister's meeting with the governor comes ahead of the Supreme Court's judgment on a batch of pleas related to the 2022 political developments in Maharashtra, including a petition to disqualify 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

He was accompanied by a delegation of party MLAs and MPs.

''This afternoon, along with all @ShivSenaUBT_ MPs and MLAs of Mumbai, I met with H.E. The Governor of Maharashtra @RameshBais4 ji to apprise him on the @mybmc's road mega scam, gravel monopoly scam and the street furniture scam,'' Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.

''We have requested him to further our request to the Hon'ble Lokayukta for an investigation. The scams must be investigated and guilty must be brought to justice, (sic)," said the MLA from Worli in Central Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged financial irregularities in construction of roads and buying of street furniture by the BMC which is currently under an administrator as the term of its corporators ended early last year and fresh polls are yet to be held.

In March, Thackeray alleged a nearly Rs 260 crore worth of ''scam'' in the Mumbai civic body's plan to buy street furniture, including benches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

