Biden: Short-term debt limit increase not only option

President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that a short-term debt limit increase is not the only option to head off a debt default looking in three weeks.

Taking questions from reporters on the second day in a row, Biden said he had not yet received an update on debt-ceiling talks that were to begin on Wednesday between White House staff and aides to congressional leaders.

