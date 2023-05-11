Biden: Short-term debt limit increase not only option
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 01:11 IST
President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that a short-term debt limit increase is not the only option to head off a debt default looking in three weeks.
Taking questions from reporters on the second day in a row, Biden said he had not yet received an update on debt-ceiling talks that were to begin on Wednesday between White House staff and aides to congressional leaders.
