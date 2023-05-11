Left Menu

Trump plays down consequences of a US default: 'Could be maybe nothing'

Republican former President Donald Trump on Wednesday played down the severity of a potential U.S. government default, saying the consequences of a failure by Congress to raise the nation's debt limit "could be maybe nothing." Most economists warn that a failure to raise the debt ceiling by June 1, when the U.S. Treasury says the government will start to run out of money to meet its obligations, will trigger a catastrophic economic recession with the loss of millions of jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 08:11 IST
Trump plays down consequences of a US default: 'Could be maybe nothing'

Republican former President Donald Trump on Wednesday played down the severity of a potential U.S. government default, saying the consequences of a failure by Congress to raise the nation's debt limit "could be maybe nothing."

Most economists warn that a failure to raise the debt ceiling by June 1, when the U.S. Treasury says the government will start to run out of money to meet its obligations, will trigger a catastrophic economic recession with the loss of millions of jobs. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans who control the House of Representatives are negotiating raising the debt limit, which is a mechanism to allow the government to pay obligations Congress has already incurred, such as payments on foreign debt and monthly Social Security checks.

In a televised CNN town hall appearance, Trump said Congress should claw back money allocated in Biden's domestic spending legislation. "If they don't ... you'll have to default," Trump said. He added consequences of a default could merely lead to "a bad week or a bad day." Republicans are insisting on massive spending cuts before they agree to pass a debt ceiling increase. Biden so far is insisting on a "clean" measure without conditions.

Economists say threats by some Republicans not to raise the debt ceiling by June 1 is a dangerous game of Russian roulette with the U.S. and global economy, as a failure to raise it will trigger the first U.S. default in the country's history. The debt limit was raised three times without a fight during Trump's four years as president, a period when the national debt also exploded because of his tax cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023