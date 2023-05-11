Left Menu

MP: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:59 IST
MP: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ramesh Sharma, popularly known as Guttu Bhaiya, died in the wee hours of Thursday in Bhopal following a heart attack, family sources said.

He was 70.

Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, the sources said.

He represented Bhopal North constituency in 1993 and was a prominent face of the BJP in the old Bhopal area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Sharma's residence to pay homage to the departed leader.

The CM said Sharma, who was like his ''elder brother,'' was the most active social worker and always stood with the people through their thick and thin.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra also expressed grief over the leader's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023