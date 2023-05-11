MP: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ramesh Sharma, popularly known as Guttu Bhaiya, died in the wee hours of Thursday in Bhopal following a heart attack, family sources said.

He was 70.

Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, the sources said.

He represented Bhopal North constituency in 1993 and was a prominent face of the BJP in the old Bhopal area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Sharma's residence to pay homage to the departed leader.

The CM said Sharma, who was like his ''elder brother,'' was the most active social worker and always stood with the people through their thick and thin.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra also expressed grief over the leader's demise.

