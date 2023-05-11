AAP hails SC order on Centre-Delhi services row, says big victory for Delhi govt
The AAP on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Centre-Delhi services row as a ''big victory''.
In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services.
Welcoming the verdict, the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi, ''The elected government will have the power of transfer-posting of officers. Officers will work only through the elected government.'' The Lt Governor will have no power over the officers to stop the work of the people of Delhi, the party said.
AAP Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha called the verdict a ''landmark decision'' and said it sends a stern message. ''Satyamev Jayate. Delhi wins. Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgment sends a stern message that officers working with the government of Delhi are meant to serve (the) people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG,'' Chadha tweeted.
