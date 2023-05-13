Following are the top stories at 2125 hrs: NATION DEL73 LDALL KARNATAKA **** Cong makes a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL68 JALANDHAR-LS-2NDLD BYPOLL **** AAP wrests Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat from Congress; Kejriwal calls victory 'historic' Chandigarh: The AAP on Saturday breached the Congress stronghold in Punjab as its candidate Sushil Rinku defeated his nearest-rival and the grand old party's nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll by a margin of 58,691 votes. **** DEL61 LD BYPOLLS **** Bypolls: AAP bags Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat; BJP allies Apna Dal and UDP, BJD win in states Jalandhar(Pun)/Rampur (UP): The AAP on Saturday emerged victorious in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll in Punjab while in the assembly by-elections, BJP allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) won in Uttar Pradesh and the UDP in Meghalaya and the BJD bagged a seat in Odisha. **** MDS112 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-CONGRESS-KHARGE FACTOR **** Karnataka's ''bhoomi putra'' guides Congress to thumping victory in Assembly elections Bengaluru: Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf on the last day of campaigning, Mallikarjun Kharge had asked them to take pride in the fact that he as a ''bhoomi putra'' of Karnataka had been made AICC president, and sought a win for the Congress in that name. **** DEL54 KARNATAKA-LD OPPN REAX **** 'Modi not invincible': Oppn leaders after Cong win in Karnataka; says should work together to win 2024 New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Saturday lauded the Congress' splendid performance in Karnataka and thanked the people of the state, saying that this win has shown that ''Modi is not invincible'' and that they should work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India. **** DEL59 UP-LD MAYORS **** BJP wins 10 of 17 mayoral posts in UP, results awaited for remaining seats Lucknow: The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in 10 of the 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, results for which were announced on Saturday, virtually adding a third engine to its ''double-engine'' government. **** DEL34 ELECTION-KARNATAKA-LD RAHUL **** Karnataka polls: 'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka assembly polls as a victory of love over hate and claimed this will be replicated in other states. **** MDS108 KL-NARCOTICS-3RDLD SEIZURE **** Nearly 2,500 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy in Indian waters Kochi: In a massive drug bust, nearly 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine worth around Rs 12,000 crore was seized from a vessel in Indian waters along the Kerala coast in a joint operation by the Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the anti-drug agency said on Saturday. **** LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-EXCISE-BAIL **** Delhi HC reserves order on Benoy Babu's bail plea in ED's liquor 'scam' money-laundering case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the bail plea of liquor giant Pernod Ricard's executive Benoy Babu in a money-laundering case lodged by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor scam in the national capital. **** LGD3 DL-COURT-WOMAN DRAGGED-BAIL **** Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Deepak Khanna, an accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death under a car here on New Year's Day. **** FOREIGN FGN28 PAK-LD IMRAN **** Imran Khan blames Pakistan Army chief for his arrest; returns to Lahore home after getting bail (Eds: Updates with more details, pic) Islamabad/Lahore: Imran Khan has torn into Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir and blamed him for his ''abduction'' after a court here set the former prime minister free and barred his re-arrest in any case until Monday. By Sajjad Hussain & M Zulquernain **** FGN30 UK-INDIA-ARTEFACTS **** India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, colonial artefacts from UK: Report London/New Delhi: India is planning a repatriation campaign for artefacts dating back to the colonial era, including the controversial Kohinoor diamond and other idols and sculptures in museums across the UK, according to a British media report on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)