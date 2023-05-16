Left Menu

France's Macron promises 2 bln euros of tax cuts for middle class

Updated: 16-05-2023 00:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with TF1 television that he had asked his government to propose two billion euros worth of tax cuts that would benefit the middle class. "For two billion, I have asked the government to make proposals that focus on the middle class," he said.

He did not specify potential measures but added that the two billion will be part of a multi-year budget plan running to 2027.

