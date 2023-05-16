Left Menu

MoS Ajay Bhatt distributes appointment letters to 204 candidates at Rozgar Mela

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 204 candidates selected in different departments at a Rozgar Mela held at the GPO compound here. Addressing the newly appointed on the occasion, Bhatt spoke of the central governments commitment to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Highlighting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said under his leadership, India is fast becoming self-reliant in various sectors from manufacturing to technology and defence.

