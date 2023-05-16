Ukraine Supreme Court plenum votes no-confidence in court's head

A plenary meeting of Ukraine's Supreme Court voted no-confidence in the court's head on Tuesday after he was detained by anti-corruption authorities.

The 140-2 vote move paves the way for Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev's dismissal from the court but does not strip him of his status as a judge, Ukrainian media said.

