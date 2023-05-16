TDP will not even get second place in next assembly elections: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Telugu Desam Party will not get even second place in the next assembly elections to be held in the state. While addressing a public meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "TDP and Jana Sena have no guts to contest on all 175 seats independently but are trying to forge alliances for political survival. TDP will not get even second place in the next elections."

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said that the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu only knows about backstabbing political alliances and making conspiracies. "TDP president Chandrababu Naidu only knows about backstabbing political alliances and making conspiracies and gimmicks while his foster son Pawan Kalyan dances to his tunes parroting the septuagenarian's words and willing to make new political alliances and grant divorces at will," he said.

"TDP and Jana Sena have no political credibility at all as Chandrababu remembers SCs, STs, BCs and minorities only at the time of elections while Pawan Kalyan plays second fiddle to Naidu as part of their political match-fixing," he added. He further mentioned that he cannot recall one single welfare scheme under the 14-year stint of Chandrababu Naidu in the state.

"TDP chief never gets tired of claiming he made Prime Ministers and Presidents. But, when we think of his 14-year rule, not even a single welfare scheme comes to our mind. Instead, he is remembered only for his backstabbing and cheating nature," he said. "As Opposition leader, I built my house at Tadepalli and as Chief Minister, I am living there. But Chandrababu built his palace at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad when he was in power and is now living there after losing the elections. His foster son is also not willing to stay in the State. What good will they do to the people except pursue the policy of loot, stash and devour?" he asked.

On the occasion, he also mentioned that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are jealous of the current Government's welfare schemes. "While Chandrababu Naidu has no concern even for those who died in stampedes in his public meetings held in narrow lanes, his foster son is happy with packages. Both of them have become jealous of the Government's welfare schemes. Government spent over Rs. 2,10,000 crore in the last four years on a plethora of welfare schemes and fulfilled 98 per cent of election promises," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)