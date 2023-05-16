Left Menu

Chinese Embassy criticises former UK PM Truss visit to Taiwan 

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's visit to Taiwan was described as a "dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the United Kingdom" by a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London on Tuesday.

"We urge the relevant British politician to correct her wrongdoing, stop making political shows with the Taiwan question, and stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," a statement by the spokesperson published on the embassy website said.

