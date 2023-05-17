Next K'taka CM: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today

As the suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister intensifies, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are scheduled to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal visited UPA chairperson and party MP Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi. The UPA Chairperson is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka.

Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs are at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is continuing its deliberations to choose the Karnataka Chief Minister with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar persisting with their claims and another round of meetings slated to take place on Wednesday morning to reach a conclusion.

The sources said DK Shivakumar, who is Karnataka Congress chief, is likely to agree to suggestions made by Sonia Gandhi to help the party solve the leadership issue in the state. The sources said that the central observers are likely to meet Kharge on Thursday morning at 11 am.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

Congress leadership is keen on an early decision on the choice of Chief Minister and also wants to ensure that there are no fissures either in running of the government or the party in Karnataka so that the party can focus on its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress leadership is looking at a formula where Karnataka may have Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister to meet the aspirations of various communities.

The central observers appointed by the party in Karnataka spoke to MLAs and gave their report to the party leadership. Sources said Kharge will take the final decision after consulting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)