France's Sarkozy loses corruption appeal in court

French former president Nicolas Sarkozy lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling at the Paris Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The court upheld a three-year prison sentence. It said two of those years were suspended and that Sarkozy could wear an electronic bracelet instead of going to jail for the remaining year.

