Next Karnataka CM suspense: Siddaramiah leaves Sonia Gandhi's residence after meeting

With the suspense over the next Karnataka chief minister after Congress' win in the State assembly elections, veteran leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday left Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah arrived at 10 Janpath to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Later, DK Shivakumar also reached 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul. Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who is set to make his decision after going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi. The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. (ANI)

