Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrate in his native village and Bengaluru

Even as hectic parleys were on in New Delhi within the Congress central leadership to choose new Chief Minister for Karnataka, there were celebrations in the native village of Siddaramaiah and outside his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday amid reports in a section of the media that claimed that his name has been finalised for the post. However, amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister, the Congress has said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah's supporters who had gathered near official residence of the outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Assembly here , were jubilant, as some media outlets claimed that his name had been finalised and only an official announcement was awaited.

Holding pictures of their leader they shouted slogans praising Siddaramaiah, and poured milk on the life size cut out of the former CM that has been put up in front of his residence here. Similar scenes were witnessed in his home district of Mysuru, and native village of Siddaramanahundi.

His followers and well-wishers set off crackers, danced, distributed sweets and celebrated by pouring milk on his huge cutouts erected on the roadside.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the heart of Bengaluru, for the swearing in ceremony of the new (yet-to-be-finalised) Chief Minister-designate, with officials inspecting the venue.

In fact, this is the very venue where Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in 2013.

