Germany's Baerbock: We want to diversify energy supplies through cooperation with Qatar

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:02 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany wants to secure its energy supplies though cooperating with Qatar, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"LNG supply from Qatar to Germany today will help us diversify our energy sources in Germany ... We want to stabilize energy supply through the relationship with Qatar," Baerbock said in a joint news conference with her Qatari counterpart in Doha.

It was the first high-level German visit to the Gulf Arab state since tensions over criticism during last year's soccer World Cup.

