Left Menu

Only JPC probe will reveal 'full truth of the Modani scam', says Congress

It has also claimed that LIC share prices have declined drastically since the Hindenburg Research report, which alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, came out.The Adani Group has denied the allegations.Sharing the link to a news report on Twitter, Ramesh said it is an expose of the anatomy of a Modani cover-up.Citing the report, he said, Hire a tiny accounting firm to audit gigantic companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 12:05 IST
Only JPC probe will reveal 'full truth of the Modani scam', says Congress
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday said only a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue will reveal ''the full truth of the Modani scam''. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, cited a news report that has alleged a ''cover up''.

The Congress has been alleging that the money of LIC policyholders has been invested in the Adani Group. It has also claimed that LIC share prices have declined drastically since the Hindenburg Research report, which alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, came out.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Sharing the link to a news report on Twitter, Ramesh said it is an ''expose of the anatomy of a Modani cover-up''.

Citing the report, he said, ''Hire a tiny accounting firm to audit gigantic companies. Get auditors to make identical 'qualified opinions', the minimum needed to comply with the law, without saying why or how it affects investors.

''Claim an 'independent review' has been done by an unnamed law firm but without disclosing any details. Avoid a forensic audit at all costs that could expose what actually happened. No one is any wiser as to how you used related-party transactions to launder money and inflate earnings.'' ''This is why we need a JPC. Everything will be investigated, the full truth of the Modani scam will be revealed,'' Ramesh added.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and even stalled proceedings in both Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session. On Wednesday, Ramesh had expressed concern over the 35 per cent decline in the market capitalisation of LIC and blamed ''Modani'' for the steep decline.

''Exactly a year ago today, LIC was listed in the stock market. Its market capitalisation then stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore. Today, this is down to Rs 3.59 lakh crore -- a fall of a whopping 35 per cent,'' the AICC general secretary said on Twitter. ''There is only one reason for this steep fall -- Modani,'' he added.

The senior Congress leader further alleged, ''In the process, lakhs and lakhs of policyholders have taken a serious hit.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023