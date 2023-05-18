Kremlin says a 'qualified result' for Russia allowed Black Sea grain deal renewal
The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed that it had renewed the Black Sea grain deal, saying a deal had been reached after what it call "a qualified result" for Russia in negotiations over easing restrictions on Russian agricultural exports.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that different scenarios were being worked out regarding easing restrictions on Russia's state agricultural bank, a key demand of Moscow in the renewal talks.
