US VP Harris, economic advisor Brainard warn of recession if debt default occurs
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:43 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Lael Brainard, said on Thursday that a U.S. debt default would throw the U.S. economy into a recession.
They spoke during a conference call for Democratic activists, urging them to contact their members of Congress to express their opposition to a debt default that could be less than two weeks away.
