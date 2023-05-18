US VP Harris, economic advisor Brainard warn of recession if debt default occurs

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Lael Brainard, said on Thursday that a U.S. debt default would throw the U.S. economy into a recession.

They spoke during a conference call for Democratic activists, urging them to contact their members of Congress to express their opposition to a debt default that could be less than two weeks away.

