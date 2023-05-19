Biden's team reports 'progress' in debt ceiling talks with president

U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with his debt ceiling negotiation team on Friday while he was traveling in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to White House officials.

"The President's team informed him that steady progress is being made," one of the officials said, adding that Biden remained confident that Congress would take action to prevent a default.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)