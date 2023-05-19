Left Menu

Abhishek to appear before CBI, suspend mass outreach campaign temporarily

Earlier, on Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.The TMC leaders name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:21 IST
Abhishek to appear before CBI, suspend mass outreach campaign temporarily
Abhishek Banerjee Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of its probe into the school jobs scam, has decided to suspend his mass outreach campaign temporarily to join the probe.

According to TMC officials, the party's national general secretary has decided Friday to return to the city, temporarily suspending his ongoing mass outreach campaign for a day or two.

''I am returning to Kolkata tonight, as there has been a development,'' Abhishek Banerjee confirmed to reporters.

Officials said Banerjee had been sent a missive asking him to join the probe at its offices at Nizam Palace here. Earlier, on Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

The TMC leader's name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam. Ghosh alleged that he was being pressured by central investigating agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the school scam case. ''Abhishek Banerjee will appear at CBI’s office at Nizam Palace at 11 am. He will be doing one event in Bankura and then leave for Kolkata,'' a TMC leader said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address the second rally in Bankura this evening, which was earlier scheduled to be addressed by Abhishek, also the TMC supremo's nephew. Abhishek had told newspersons on Thursday after the Calcutta High Court decision was announced, ''I have full respect for the judiciary and the court. I have no problem in cooperating with investigating agencies. Earlier too, whenever central agencies summoned me, I had appeared and extended my full cooperation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023