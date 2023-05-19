Left Menu

Maha: Police failed to prevent communal violence in Akola, says Ambadas Danve

PTI | Akola | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:22 IST
Maha: Police failed to prevent communal violence in Akola, says Ambadas Danve
Ambadas Danve Image Credit: Twitter(@iambadasdanve)
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Friday blamed the state government and police for failing to prevent last week's communal violence in Akola city.

Some people were deliberately trying to create communal tensions in the state, Danve told reporters here after meeting the family members of Vilas Gaikwad who died in the clash which erupted over a social media post.

''Is the government encouraging these people?'' Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), said while blaming the Superintendent of Police for not taking swift action.

He also asked why the Eknath Shinde-led government was dithering over the long-due civic elections in the state. ''Why is the government afraid of holding elections?'' Danve asked. He also visited the riot-hit area of Old City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

