"In Gujarat, two are sellers while two buyers:" Chattisgarh CM Baghel

Baghel was reacting to Shah's remark where he said four Gujaratis-Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi-have made significant contributions to the modern history of India.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 22:50 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, without naming anyone hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying there are two people in Gujarat who are "sellers" while two are "buyers". Baghel was reacting to Shah's remark where he said four Gujaratis-Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi-have made significant contributions to the modern history of India.

"Gujarat has given many prominent personalities who became famous nationally and globally. Everyone knows about Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Gujarat has produced great saints and social reformers but in this modern time, there are four people in Gujarat, two are sellers and two are buyers," said CM Baghel. Speaking in Gujarati at a function organized on the occasion of the completion of 125 years of Delhi Gujarati Samaj, Shah said that Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi are those four Gujaratis who made significant contributions to the modern history of India.

Shah said that the country got independence due to the efforts of Gandhiji, the country became united due to Sardar Patel, the country's democracy was revived due to Morarji Desai and India is being celebrated across the world due to Narendra Modi. "These four Gujaratis have achieved great things and they are the pride of the entire nation," said the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel also attacked the PM over his silence in the matter of wrestlers staging a protest in Delhi against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over an alleged sexual harassment case against him and said that even though the POCSO Act has been imposed in the case, the accused is roaming freely so the law is different for BJP MP and the entire country. Further slamming the Modi-led BJP government at the centre, which is completing its 9 years this month, Baghel said that to mark the completion of nine years, BJP will be honouring those who are purchasing costly petrol, diesel and household LPG cylinders.

"Moreover, they (BJP) will also facilitate those who got the toilets on paper," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

