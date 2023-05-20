Left Menu

PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima.

PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:32 IST
PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as ''warm'' and ''productive''.

''PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks,'' Bagchi said on Twitter.

''Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,'' he said.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Kishida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023