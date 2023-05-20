Plane believed to be carrying Ukraine's Zelenskyy lands in Hiroshima for G7 summit

A plane believed to be carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Hiroshima for global diplomatic talks.

Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies have invited Zelenskyy as the Group of Seven tightens sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

Japan says Zelenskyy's decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his “strong wish” to participate in talks that will influence his nation's defense against Russia.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says that President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy would have a direct engagement at the summit. A day earlier Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those aircraft to Ukraine's Air Force.

