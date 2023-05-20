Ukraine President Zelenskiy arrives in Japan for G7 Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in the city.
Live footage broadcast by multiple media outlets showed Zelenskiy disembark from a French government aircraft.
Japan, this year's G7 chair, earlier on Saturday announced Zelenskiy's in-person attendance at the meeting in the world's first city attacked by an atomic bomb, as nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin have unsettled the West.
