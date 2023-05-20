Left Menu

Ukraine President Zelenskiy arrives in Japan for G7 Summit

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:17 IST
Ukraine President Zelenskiy arrives in Japan for G7 Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in the city.

Live footage broadcast by multiple media outlets showed Zelenskiy disembark from a French government aircraft.

Japan, this year's G7 chair, earlier on Saturday announced Zelenskiy's in-person attendance at the meeting in the world's first city attacked by an atomic bomb, as nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin have unsettled the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023