Left Menu

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: MP Congress leader compares Modi with Tughlaq

The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, on Saturday drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muhammad bin Tughlaq, a day after the Reserve Bank of India RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation.Tughlaq was a medieval ruler of the Delhi Sultanate whose reign is often remembered for its complexities and contradictions.We have read about Muhammad bin Tughlaq who often shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and vice versa.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:56 IST
Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: MP Congress leader compares Modi with Tughlaq
Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, on Saturday drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muhammad bin Tughlaq, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation.

Tughlaq was a medieval ruler of the Delhi Sultanate whose reign is often remembered for its complexities and contradictions.

“We have read about Muhammad bin Tughlaq who often shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and vice versa. It seems Modiji has taken training from him,” the Congress leader said, citing Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout and demonetisation as examples. Singh also responded to a question about Congress’ allegation that demonetisation was a big scam and if the latest move by the RBI was linked to it.

“I want to ask Modiji about the black money of BJP deposited in cooperative banks in Gujarat (before noteban). He must explain to the people of this country why the government printed Rs 2000 notes and why they are being withdrawn now?,” said the seven-term MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Singh also sought to know how much money has been “wasted” in printing the Rs 2000 notes that are now in circulation. The RBI on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said the existing notes with the public can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The note had been introduced in November 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-value Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023