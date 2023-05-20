Left Menu

Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:02 IST
Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers today, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

''We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first Cabinet meeting today after taking oath as the Chief Minister, he said a new Assembly Speaker will be elected during the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

