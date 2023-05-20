Centre's ordinance unconstitutional, a direct challenge to power of SC, will appeal against it: Kejriwal

The AAP government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre's ordinance related to transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and called the move ''unconstitutional'' and against democracy.

He charged that the Centre has entered into a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court over the issue of control over services matter as the ordinance ''overturns'' its verdict giving the control to the elected government in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the ordinance was a ''direct challenge'' to the ''majesty and power of the Supreme Court''.

It's an ''insult'' to and contempt of the Supreme Court, Kejriwal alleged. In such a situation, every time the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it, he charged.

''The Centre's ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation,'' he told a press conference.

The AAP convener appealed to Opposition parties not to let the related bill pass through the Rajya Sabha and added he will also meet with leaders of these parties.

''I will also go to people, door to door, in Delhi and the AAP will also take to the streets against the ordinance because it snatches powers of Delhi people,'' the AAP convener said and alleged the ordinance was a ploy to stop his government's work.

The party will also hold a grand rally against the Centre's move to bring the ordinance, he said.

Kejriwal alleged the Centre was attacking on the federal structure of the country by preventing elected governments from functioning.

He said that the Centre knew the ordinance will not stand to scrutiny of the court for ''even five minutes''.

''The Supreme Court closed for summer break on Friday evening and they brought this ordinance in the night. The SC verdict came on May 11, why did not they brought the ordinance then?'' he asked.

He also questioned the Centre's review petition filed against the SC verdict on May 11 that gave executive control to the elected government in Delhi over transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

''What is the need for the review of the SC verdict when they have already nullified the SC verdict by bringing the ordinance.... They know the ordinance will not survive even for five minutes in the court,'' he said.

He charged that the Centre was planning to overturn the SC verdict just after it was delivered on May 11. ''It's a vulgar joke with the Delhi people and a slap on their faces,'' he alleged.

Kejriwal said the work of AAP government might slow down due to the ordinance but it will not stop and he will not let the work get affected.

He said that the AAP has formed government with a massive mandate in Delhi and also won the civic election with a huge majority. ''I am getting so many calls. Even diehard BJP supporters are saying (Prime Minister) Modi ji has not done the right thing,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal said that the people's reaction against the BJP and ordinance brought by its government at the Centre hinted that the party was not going to win even one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi next year.

The ordinance promulgated over a week after SC verdict, reinstates Centre and its representative LG's final authority over transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers under the Delhi government.

