Congress leaders, workers in coastal Karnataka celebrate formation of party-led govt

Congress leaders and party cadre in coastal Karnataka celebrated its government formation in the state after the swearing-in of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday.

Congress workers set off crackers and distributed sweets in front of the Congress Bhavan at Mallikatte in Mangaluru. Former minister Abhayachandra Jain, party leaders Naveen D'Souza, Sabitha Misquith, Shahul Hameed, Ibrahim Kodijal, and Shubodaya Alva were among those present.

In Udupi also, party workers expressed their joy by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Udupi block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, Krishnamurthi Acharya, Bhasker Rao Kidiyoor and others were present.

A group of lawyers in the city, who are admirers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also distributed ice cream to colleagues expressing happiness over the formation of the Congress government in Karnataka.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Bengaluru exactly a week after the Congress scored a thumping victory in the Assembly polls by winning 135 seats in the 224-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)