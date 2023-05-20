Sharad Pawar, Sena (UBT) leaders attend oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka

NCP president Sharad Pawar as well as leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday attended the function in Bengaluru where Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as chief minister of Karnataka.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are the Congress's allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. ''Congratulations to Shri Siddaramaiah and Shri D K Shivakumar on taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka. Best wishes to them to work for development of all sections of the society,'' Pawar tweeted.

From the Sena (UBT)'s side, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai attended the swearing-in ceremony.

