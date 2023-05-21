Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon thanks Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 04:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 04:48 IST
South Korea's Yoon thanks Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's words resonated with many South Koreans when earlier this month he said that "his heart hurts" for those who suffered from forced labour under Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark at a meeting with Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023