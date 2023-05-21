South Korea's Yoon thanks Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's words resonated with many South Koreans when earlier this month he said that "his heart hurts" for those who suffered from forced labour under Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark at a meeting with Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan

