Biden unveils new U.S. military package for Ukraine, promises Zelenskiy support

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a meeting in Japan that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defense for the war with Russia.

Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

