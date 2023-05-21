PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima, the first meeting between them since the Brazilian leader was reelected as the president for a third term.

PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima, the first meeting between them since the Brazilian leader was reelected as the president for a third term. The two leaders noted that this year marked the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

They reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed ways to further deepen it, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and bio-fuels & clean energy, the statement said.

Both leaders emphasised the need to organise a high-level meeting of business leaders from both countries.

They exchanged views on regional developments. They emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in multilateral platforms and the long-standing need for reform of multilateral institutions, the statement said.

Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Lula to India for the G-20 Summit in September this year, it said.

''The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

