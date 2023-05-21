Zelenskyy: ''Bakhmut is only in our hearts'' after Ukraine loses control of destroyed city to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday that Russia has taken control of the city of Bakhmut after a bloody eight-month battle by Moscow's Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, that has left it in ruins.

Zelenskky said he thought Ukraine had lost the city, but added, “You have to understand that there is nothing,” saying of the Russians, “They destroyed everything.” “For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,'' he said. ''There is nothing in this place.” Zelenskyy was speaking alongside President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

