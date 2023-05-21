Left Menu

Zelenskiy seeks G7 support for Kyiv's 'peace formula'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought global support on Sunday for Kyiv's plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, telling G7 leaders it was "an obvious expression of rationality". Zelenskiy, who is attending the G7 summit in Japan in person, has in recent months been promoting what his administration has billed as a "peace formula".

Zelenskiy, who is attending the G7 summit in Japan in person, has in recent months been promoting what his administration has billed as a "peace formula". "We're united by one more principle – rationality," he said in a speech to the leaders, the text of which was posted to the president's website.

"We always act practically protecting our values. And the Ukrainian Peace Formula is an obvious expression of rationality. I thank you for supporting our Formula." In a separate social media post, Zelenskiy said he had presented the plan to G7 leaders at the Hiroshima summit.

"We have developed the Peace Formula in a way that ensures each of its points is backed by UN resolutions," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "And in a way that everyone in the world can choose the track they can contribute to. From Japan to the Arab countries, from Europe to Latin America, we find support for our Formula."

Zelenskiy has pushed Western allies and other countries to go further on both economic and military measures to support Kyiv as Russia's 15-month invasion drags on.

