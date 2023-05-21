Left Menu

SNAPSHOT-G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

* China firmly opposes the G7 joint statement out of Hiroshima and has complained to summit organiser Japan, the Chinese foreign ministry said. ECONOMY, CLIMATE * U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he would not agree to a deal with Republicans in Congress on raising the U.S. federal debt limit and cutting the budget solely on their terms. * The G7 leaders put support for gas investments back into their communique, calling it a "temporary" step as they try to de-couple from Russian energy, in a move climate activists say may hurt climate goals.

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:18 IST
SNAPSHOT-G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Leaders of the world's richest democracies said on Sunday they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, in a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he claimed to have taken the eastern city of Bakhmut, something Kyiv denied. UKRAINE

* Zelenskiy sought support for Kyiv's "peace formula" to end Russia's war in Ukraine, telling G7 leaders at the summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima it was "an obvious expression of rationality". * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down the fact he did not meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Sunday and said it was likely because of scheduling.

* Meeting with Zelenskiy, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $375 million package of military aid to Ukraine, telling him the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defence against Russia. * Potential allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes were a message to Russia not to expect to succeed in its invasion of Ukraine even in a prolonged conflict, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

* Biden told G7 leaders that Washington supports the joint allied training programmes, senior U.S. officials said, a significant endorsement as Kyiv seeks to boost its air power against Russia. * The Hiroshima summit gave Zelenskiy a chance to win over countries from the "Global South" such as Brazil and India in an attempt to broaden support for his country in its war against Russia.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said G7 decisions at the summit were aimed at the "double containment" of Russia and China. * Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possibly pilots, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

* Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain. CHINA

* U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the G7 nations were agreed in their approach to China and the need to diversify their supply chains so they are not dependent on one country. * G7 leaders outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to "de-risk, not decouple" economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

* British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China represents the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity, but other leading economies should not seek to fully decouple from it. * G7 nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

* The G7 is looking to bridge a vast gap with emerging economies in the "Global South" by focussing on infrastructure and debt relief, officials say, part of a strategy to blunt China's influence in lower-income countries. * China firmly opposes the G7 joint statement out of Hiroshima and has complained to summit organiser Japan, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

ECONOMY, CLIMATE * U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he would not agree to a deal with Republicans in Congress on raising the U.S. federal debt limit and cutting the budget solely on their terms.

* The G7 leaders put support for gas investments back into their communique, calling it a "temporary" step as they try to de-couple from Russian energy, in a move climate activists say may hurt climate goals. * G7 leaders agreed on an initiative to counter "economic coercion," pledging action to ensure that any actors attempting to weaponise economic dependence would fail and face consequences.

* The G7 called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for "trustworthy" artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology. * G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

REUTERS PODCAST * What's the G7 to do about China?

IN-DEPTH STORIES * At Hiroshima G7, bomb survivors grapple with a disarmament dream deferred * In her own words: A Hiroshima bomb survivor learns English to tell her story * Japan's G7 refugee balancing act: door open for Ukrainians, but not many others 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023