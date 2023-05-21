Left Menu

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, but has never served them, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

People of Chhattisgarh know that in summers cattle are left to graze outside in the afternoons and only brought back in the evenings, Baghel said.You the BJP ask for votes in the name of cows, but have never served them.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 21-05-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 18:18 IST
BJP seeks votes in name of cows, but has never served them, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only seeks votes in the name of cows, but has never served them.

Speaking at 'Bharose ka Sammelan' programme in his constituency Patan in Durg district, the chief minister slammed the BJP's claims about the absence of cows at ''gauthans'' (cow shelters) in the state.

''BJP leaders and workers have been visiting 'gauthans' and claiming that there are no cattle at these shelters. People of Chhattisgarh know that in summers cattle are left to graze outside in the afternoons and only brought back in the evenings,'' Baghel said.

''You (the BJP) ask for votes in the name of cows, but have never served them. You do not know Chhattisgarh. We know when ‘garwa’ (cattle) is at a khar (a place for cattle resting and grazing) or gauthan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister transferred Rs 2,800 crore in bank accounts of beneficiaries of various government schemes.

A total of Rs 111 crore was transferred in the accounts of labourers, while Rs 7.71 crore was released for 3,085 Rajiv Yuva Mitan clubs in 13 districts and Rs 13 crore was disbursed under Godhan Nyay Yojana, Baghel said.

“In all, Rs 2,800 crore was transferred in the accounts of people from different classes,” he said.

Addressing the gathering earlier, state Congress in-charge Kumari Shailja said the time has come to remove the BJP.

“I am seeing the dream of Rajivji (late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi) taking shape here. Today, we are showing Chhattisgarh model to everyone. It is the hard work of our government in the last four and half years,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023