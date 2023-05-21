Left Menu

'Outsiders' interfering in BJP's organisational affairs in Tripura: Biplab Deb

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said outsiders were interfering in the BJPs organisational affairs, and he has made the leadership aware of what was happening in the state.Deb, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the interference by outsiders was making the partys organisation weak.Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:16 IST
'Outsiders' interfering in BJP's organisational affairs in Tripura: Biplab Deb
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said ''outsiders'' were interfering in the BJP's organisational affairs, and he has made the leadership aware of what was happening in the state.

Deb, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the interference by ''outsiders'' was making the party's organisation weak.

''Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state. We will run the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. The government and organisation must work in the right direction,'' he said, without elaborating on who all he was referring to as ''outsiders''.

''You people are aware of how outsider interference is taking place in the organisation. It is making the organisation weak. I am not an IAS or IPS officer, but I know how to strengthen the organisation. It was my duty to make the party leadership aware of the outsider interference and I did it,'' he added.

On the reshuffle in the BJP in the state, he said it must be carried out after taking into confidence the party's senior leaders.

Deb went to Delhi on Sunday evening, and is unlikely to attend the party's state executive meeting on Monday.

The state BJP has removed some mandal presidents, and presidents of several booth committees for their poor performance in the last assembly elections. The exercise came after the BJP lost 11 percentage points in vote share in this election as compared to the 2018 polls, even as it retained power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023