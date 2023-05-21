Greek conservatives take lead in early election results
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:12 IST
The conservative New Democracy party held a decisive lead on Sunday in Greece's national election, early official results showed.
Conservative New Democracy had a lead of 41.1% of the vote based on about 30% of the votes counted versus 20.1% for the Syriza party. (Reporting By Athens Bureau)
