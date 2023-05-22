Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM hails Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite opposition parties against BJP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hailed his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and exuded confidence that the latter will succeed in uniting opposition parties.Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being against the Other Backward Classes OBCs.He Nitesh Kumar had met Mallikarjun Kharge ji Congress President in Bengaluru with other national leaders.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:45 IST
Chhattisgarh CM hails Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite opposition parties against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hailed his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and exuded confidence that the latter will succeed in uniting opposition parties.

Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being against the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

''He (Nitesh Kumar) had met Mallikarjun Kharge ji (Congress President) in Bengaluru with other national leaders. Luckily I was seated beside Kumar. We had a lengthy discussion about his efforts (to unite the opposition). I believe he will succeed in his endeavour,'' the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement accusing the Congress of neglecting OBC community, the CM said, ''Most people belonging to OBC category are into farming. They (BJP) had promised to double the income of farmers but has it happened? Has caste based census taken place?'' The Congress is seeking 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in Chhattisgarh but the BJP is opposing it, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023