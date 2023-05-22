Chhattisgarh CM hails Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite opposition parties against BJP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hailed his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and exuded confidence that the latter will succeed in uniting opposition parties.

Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being against the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

''He (Nitesh Kumar) had met Mallikarjun Kharge ji (Congress President) in Bengaluru with other national leaders. Luckily I was seated beside Kumar. We had a lengthy discussion about his efforts (to unite the opposition). I believe he will succeed in his endeavour,'' the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement accusing the Congress of neglecting OBC community, the CM said, ''Most people belonging to OBC category are into farming. They (BJP) had promised to double the income of farmers but has it happened? Has caste based census taken place?'' The Congress is seeking 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in Chhattisgarh but the BJP is opposing it, he alleged.

