Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL54 UPSC-2NDLD RESULTS **** Ishita Kishore tops civil services exam, women bag top four ranks New Delhi: Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination, with women candidates bagging the first four ranks, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared on Tuesday.By Ashwini Shrivastava **** CAL33 WB- LD ALL KEJRIWAL-MAMATA **** Mamata assures support to Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured her counterpart from Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, that her party would support him in his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in the city-state. **** DEL51 PARLIAMENT-LD REAX **** New Parliament building inauguration: Puri slams Cong, Manish Tewari claims minister trying to 'obfuscate and dissimulate' New Delhi: Political slugfest over inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued Tuesday with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slamming the Congress for lacking ''national spirit and sense of pride'' in India's progress and the opposition party accusing him of trying to ''obfuscate and dissimulate''. **** DEL45 RAIL-LOCO-BANGLADESH **** India hands over 20 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh New Delhi: India on Tuesday handed over 20 broad gauge (BG) locomotives to Bangladesh, fulfilling a commitment made to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit here in October 2019. **** BOM8 GJ-COURT-LD KEJRIWAL **** Defamation case: Gujarat court issues fresh summons against Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh Ahmedabad: A court on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to appear before it on June 7 in a criminal defamation case lodged by the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree. **** CAL32 WB-TMC-BOYCOTT **** TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.**** MDS5 KA-CONGRESS-CM-POWER SHARING **** Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 years, says K'taka minister; Shivakumar points at Congress high command Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister M B Patil's statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete full five years in office has created some flutter in the ruling Congress circles, as it came days after the government being sworn-in following marathon discussions in Delhi over who will lead the state. **** DEL60 JK-LD G20 MEETING **** At G-20 meet, LG says J-K seeing new era of development after suffering due to cross-border terrorism Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of limitless possibilities of growth and peace after sustained efforts of the government to ensure the isolation of terror ecosystem that was being supported from across the border, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a G20 meeting here on Tuesday.**** CAL3 MN-VIOLENCE-SITUATION **** Manipur tense but calm as fresh violence reported Imphal: Manipur remained tense but calm on Tuesday after incidents of violence were reported a day before in the northeastern state where at least 70 people were killed in ethnic violence since May 3.

BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-2ND LD NOTES **** Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens New Delhi: The 131-day window to exchange 2000 rupee currency notes opened on Tuesday with a mixed bag of small queues and confusion at some banks over the requirement of officially valid identity cards like PAN or Aadhaar, and official forms. **** DEL41 BIZ-MOODY'S-INDIA **** India GDP crosses $3.5 tln in 2022; bureaucracy in decision making may reduce attractiveness as FDI destination: Moody's New Delhi: India's GDP has crossed USD 3.5 trillion in 2022 and will be the fastest-growing G-20 economy over the next few years, but reform and policy barriers could hamper investment, Moody's said on Tuesday. **** LEGAL LGD20 DL-COURT-RIOTS-DISCHARGE **** 2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges 3 of arson charge New Delhi: Hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court here on Tuesday discharged three accused of the offence of setting ablaze houses and shops. **** LGD22 DL-COURT-RAHUL GANDHI **** Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh passport New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh ''ordinary passport'' after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

LGD14 DL-COURT-JACQUELINE **** Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, to travel abroad from May 25 to June 12. **** FOREIGN FGN52 AUS-DIASPORA-ALBANESE-LD BOSS **** 'Prime Minister Modi is the boss': Aus PM Albanese Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday described Narendra Modi as ''the boss'' and said his Indian counterpart was accorded a welcome that even American rock star Bruce Springsteen did not get while performing at the same venue here in 2017. **** FGN58 3RDLD PM **** Mutual trust and respect foundation of India-Australia ties: Modi to Indian diaspora Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations are mutual trust and respect as he along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed the Indian diaspora at a mega event here and renamed a suburb as 'Little India', reflecting the strong bond between the two strategic partners. ****

