Left Menu

Parl building inauguration: CPIM accuses PM of 'bypassing' president

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bypassing the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new parliament building and also during its inauguration.Modi will inaugurate the new building on May 28.Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:44 IST
Parl building inauguration: CPIM accuses PM of 'bypassing' president
  • Country:
  • India

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''bypassing'' the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new parliament building and also during its inauguration.

Modi will inaugurate the new building on May 28.

''Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: 'There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses,'' Yechury said in a tweet.

''Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

The first business Parliament transacts each year is the 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address,'' he said in a tweet.

Opposition parties had boycotted the foundation laying ceremony in December 2020, and they are likely to skip the inauguration ceremony as well on Sunday.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam questioned the government's decision to inaugurate the building on Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary.

''How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines the @rashtrapatibhvn of India and link itself with the memory of Savarkar ? Those who cherish the values of @parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from this majoritarian adventurism,'' he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023