HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.10 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL74 LDALL PARLIAMENT BUILDING **** New Parliament inauguration row: No let-up in BJP-Cong war of words; sceptre Sengol dragged into political fight New Delhi/Chennai: With the new Parliament building set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was no let-up in the war of words between the BJP and the Congress on Friday over the event and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol was also dragged into the political row. **** DEL59 PARLIAMENT-LD PM **** LD PM New Parliament building will make every Indian proud: PM Modi, shares video of newly-constructed complex New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly-constructed complex on Twitter and urged people to share it on the social media platform with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'. **** DEL61 CONG-PRESS CONFERENCES-GOVT **** Cong to hold press conferences in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt's 'failures' in last nine years New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it will hold press conferences in 35 cities over the next few days to highlight the ''failures'' of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years. **** DEL71 CONG-KARNATAKA-GOVT Cong finalises list of new ministers for Karnataka cabinet expansion, to take oath on Saturday New Delhi: After two days of hectic deliberations, the Congress finalised the names of new members of the Karnataka cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 24 more ministers are set to take oath on Saturday morning, sources said.

DEL56 CLIMATE-INDIA-LD EU **** EU's proposed carbon tax won't affect trade relationship with India: Bloc's climate policy chief New Delhi: European Union's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Friday said the bloc's proposed carbon tax will not have any negative effect on its trade relationship with India and that it would do nothing that is in violation of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. **** DEL52 LD MONSOON **** IMD retains normal monsoon forecast; deficient rains in June New Delhi: Barring the northwestern region, India is set to receive normal rainfall this monsoon season despite the El Nino phenomenon which is set to return after a three-year hiatus, the weather office said on Friday. **** DEL58 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD NITI AAYOG **** Cooperative federalism being turned into joke, unable to attend Niti Aayog meet: Kejriwal to Modi New Delhi: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, announced boycott of the Niti Aayog meeting over Centre's recent ordinance and charged that ''cooperative federalism'' in the country was being turned into a ''joke''. **** BOM23 MH-HC-LD CRUISE BRIBE **** Cruise drug bust bribery case: Accused Sam D'Souza denied interim protection by HC, may move sessions court for pre-arrest bail Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday denied interim protection to Sanville, alias Sam D'Souza, in a case related to an alleged demand of Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case. **** CAL12 WB-MODI-TMC **** Nine years of Modi govt high on promises, low on delivery: TMC Kolkata: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Trinamool Congress on Friday said the last nine years will be remembered as a period of ''failed promises and disastrous policy decisions''. **** MDS10 TN-MINISTER-4TH LD-TAX SEARCHES **** I-T searches premises of individuals linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji, DMK slams BJP over agency action Chennai: Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches at premises of individuals linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu, with his brother, some relatives and friends coming under the radar of the taxman. **** LEGAL LGD33 SC-LD PARLIAMENT-PRESIDENT **** SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parliament building by President New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu, saying it is not the court's function to look into it. **** LGD30 SC-2NDLD SATYENDAR JAIN **** SC grants AAP's Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. **** LGD28 SC-2NDLD ABHISHEK BANERJEE **** WB school jobs scam case: SC stays HC order imposing Rs 25 lakh cost on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the imposition of Rs 25 lakh cost on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by the Calcutta High Court which had dismissed his plea for recall of its previous order that CBI and ED could interrogate him in the West Bengal school jobs scam cases. **** FOREIGN FGN31 PAK-INDIA-SCO-BILAWAL **** Visit to India to attend SCO foreign ministers' meet was 'productive': Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the decision to attend the SCO's Foreign Ministers meeting in India earlier this month proved ''productive and positive'' for the country. **** FGN33 UK-SIKH-PRINCESS-HONOUR **** Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque London: Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh - the last ruler of the Sikh empire - and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria, was honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque in London on Friday. **** FGN18 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS-LD MEMORIAL **** Top UN officials voice support for India's initiative to establish memorial wall honouring fallen peacekeepers United Nations: Top United Nations officials have voiced support for India's initiative to establish a memorial wall honouring the fallen UN peacekeepers as they lauded the country's role and contributions to the world body's peacekeeping missions across the globe.****.

