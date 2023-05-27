Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 19:38 IST
Strict action against disruptors of peace and harmony in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of strict action against any organisation that disturbed peace and harmony in the society.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 59th death anniversary.

Regarding talk of proscribing outfits in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not spoken about banning RSS.

On portfolio allocation to the ministers following the cabinet expansion, he said it would be done either by today or tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, 24 ministers were sworn-in resulting in all 34 sanctioned ministerial positions of the new government getting filled.

