Following are the top stories at 10.20 pm: NATION DEL49 BIZ-NITI-2NDLD PM **** PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre, states and Union Territories need to work as a team and develop a long-term common vision to fulfil the aspirations of people to make India a developed country by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence. **** DEL51 PM-LD-ADHEENAMS **** Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick at Anand Bhawan: PM Modi New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the 'Sengol' which was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 should have gotten due respect after Independence but it was kept on display as a ''walking stick'' at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.**** DEL46 LDALL CONCLAVE **** At national conclave to mark 9 years of Modi govt, union ministers hail PM's ''decisive leadership'' New Delhi: A national conclave to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government on Saturday saw union ministers hail the prime minister for his ''decisive leadership'' to bring about a change in people's mindset and in the life of a common man. **** MDS12 KA-LD-CABINET EXPANSION **** Veteran legislator H K Patil among 24 inducted today into Siddaramaiah's Cabinet of 33 men and a lone woman Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka on Saturday expanded its Cabinet by inducting 24 ministers, including just one woman, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and veteran legislator H K Patil, thus filling all 34 ministerial positions a week after the party assumed power in the state. **** DEL43 LD RAIN **** Heavy rains, strong winds in north, east India bring respite from heat, claim lives New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed parts of north and east India, including the national capital, on Saturday bringing relief from scorching heat but also claiming lives and leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.**** MDS20 TL-LD KEJRIWAL-KCR **** Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parliament, KCR tells Centre Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre withdraw its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab. **** DEL12 NITI MEETING-BOYCOTT-LD BJP **** Boycotting NITI Aayog meet by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday lashed out at chief ministers who boycotted the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, calling their decision ''anti-people'' and ''irresponsible''. **** DEL28 INDIA-SARABIA-EXERCISE **** India-Saudi Arabia bilateral maritime exercise conducted successfully New Delhi: The sea phase of the second edition of bilateral exercise 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23', between the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) has been conducted successfully, officials said on Saturday. **** CAL21 MN-ARMY CHIEF-LD VISIT **** Army chief arrives in Manipur on two-day visit to review ground situation Imphal: Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday arrived in Manipur to review the law and order situation as the state reported rising incidents of sporadic violence over the last few days, officials said. **** DEL11 CONG-LD NEHRU **** Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to India's 1st PM on death anniversary New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday paid rich tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the legacy of the country's first prime minister stands tall like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and values of freedom and democracy. **** DEL24 NIA-SEIZURE **** PLFI terror funding case: NIA seizes huge cache of ammunition in Jharkhand New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized a huge cache of ammunition from a Naxal hideout in a forest area in Jharkhand, an official said on Saturday. **** BOM16 MH-RAUT-LD BJP **** BJP like crocodile or python, swallows those with them: Raut Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar complained of step-motherly treatment meted out to his party in the National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the BJP is like a crocodile or python that swallows whoever is with it. **** LEGAL LGD3 DL-COURT-LAWRENCE BISHNOI **** Delhi court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in illegal arms supply case New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days' custody of Delhi Police's Special Cell in an illegal arms supply case. **** LGD2 DL-COURT-WRESTLING CHIEF **** Sexual harassment allegation against WFI prez: Statements of complainants recorded, police tells court New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court here that it has recorded the statements of women wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. **** FOREIGN FGN15 NEPAL-INDIA-PRACHANDA-LD VISIT **** Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31 Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial ties, it was announced on Saturday. By Shirish B Pradhan ****

