"New Parliament inauguration historic moment, reflects unity in diversity": Religious leaders

Describing the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a "historic moment", religious leaders who performed 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) on Sunday said the occasion reflected India's ethos of unity in diversity. At the sarva-dharma prarthana, the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and chief ministers of several states were among those who participated in the 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony held at the new Parliament House. "Today, we have given the message of unity in diversity," said Jewish Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Himalaya Buddhist Cultural Association president Lama Chosphel Zotpa said that everyone should work for the growth of the country unitedly and keep politics aside. "The new Parliament House has been inaugurated today. I offered prayers according to Buddhist rituals. Everyone should work for the growth of the country unitedly and keep politics aside," said Lama Chosphel Zotpa.

Jasbeer Kaur who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration said that the Parliament building represents change. "The new Parliament building represents change and it is a historic moment for us. Every Indian should stay united," said Jasbeer Kaur.

"We witnessed a historic moment when the 'Dharma Dand' was installed in the new Parliament today," said Jain priest Acharya Lokesh Muni. Sikh Guru Balbir Singh said that everyone should work unitedly for the growth of the country.

"It is a very good thing that the new Parliament has been built. I keep myself away from politics, the only thing I can say is that everyone should work unitedly for the growth of the country," said Sikh Guru Balbir Singh. PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country today and installed the historic symbol Sengol, near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building. He handed over mementoes to them.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

